Vijay Sales' Apple Days Sale Offer MacBook Air and Pro Models at Lowest Price

MacBook Air prices in India have plummeted to an all-time low, courtesy of Vijay Sales' Apple Days sale for the New Year. If you've been eyeing a MacBook Air or Pro, now's the perfect time to purchase. Here are the details of these exciting offers.

MacBook Air Discounts in India

The latest MacBook Air M3 model is available at Vijay Sales for Rs 1,03,390. This price is for the 16GB RAM + 256GB SSD variant, which boasts a 13.6-inch display. Originally launched at Rs 1,14,900, buyers enjoy a flat discount of Rs 11,510. Additionally, customers using SBI or ICICI Bank credit cards receive an extra Rs 10,000 off, bringing the effective price to Rs 93,390.

For those considering the MacBook Air M2 model, the 13.6-inch version with 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD is priced at Rs 95,500, while the 16GB RAM + 256GB SSD variant is available for Rs 89,890. Vijay Sales sweetens the deal with an additional Rs 10,000 discount on these models, making them highly appealing options.

Budget-conscious buyers can also opt for the older MacBook Air M1, priced at Rs 68,890 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD version. However, the M2 model is recommended for better performance and longevity, as the M1 is beginning to show its age.

MacBook Pro Offers

If you're looking at the MacBook Pro, the 14-inch model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD is now priced at Rs 1,52,900, down from its original Rs 1,69,900 launch price. Buyers using ICICI or SBI Bank credit cards can get an additional Rs 5,000 off, bringing the price to Rs 1,47,900.

The MacBook Pro with the M4 Pro chip, 24GB RAM, and 512GB SSD is listed at Rs 1,79,900. This model, which was released at Rs 1,99,900, remains at full price on Apple's official store. However, Vijay Sales offer a significant Rs 20,000 discount, making it a lucrative deal.

Whether you're interested in the lightweight MacBook Air or the powerful MacBook Pro, Vijay Sales deals are some of the best we've seen. With additional bank discounts, now is the ideal time to invest in a MacBook that fits your needs and budget.