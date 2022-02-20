Vivo launches new phone with big battery

BB Bureau: Vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, has announced the launch of all-new vivo Y15s in India. Featuring a stunning design and an immersive display, the all-new vivo Y15s offers 5000 mAh battery and a 13MP AI dual rear camera. Priced at Rs 10,990 the new Y15s will be available in two vibrant colors – Mystic Blue and Wave Green on vivo India E-Store and across all partner retail stores starting February 18. The phone sports a 16.55cm (6.51-inch) Halo FullView display with HD resolution for an immersive viewing experience, delivering bright coluors and vivid details. The smartphone offers a 5000mAh battery and reverse charging that will turn the smartphone into a power bank. Users can also enjoy the efficiency of MediaTek Helio P35 processor offering seamless performance. The phone also offers 3GB memory and 32GB storage.

Yogendra Sriramula, Director, Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, "The vivo Y-Series is designed for millennials who enjoy immersive experiences and cutting-edge technologies. Continuing with the philosophy of delivering superior and differentiated experiences, we are happy to introduce vivo Y15s, which features a large 5000 mAh battery and a trendy design. Through our latest offering, we intend to build a solid portfolio by providing consumers with a diverse range of smartphones in a variety of categories."

Premium design and display

The new phone offers an 8.28mm thin body that weighs 179g offering a premium design that fits perfectly in the hand. The 16.55cm (6.51-inch) (1600×720) Halo FullView Display, for the social media fans, gamers, and binge-watchers. The additional eye protection mode filters out the harmful blue light for a more comfortable viewing experience. The phone also includes a fast and accurate side fingerprint sensor that unlocks the phone. Additionally, customers can also use Face Wake to unlock the phone with the blink of an eye. The back panel is inspired by a deep shade of blue with a subtle shine and an innovative texture.