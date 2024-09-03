Vivo T3 Pro 5G Debut Today: Price, First Sale Offers and Specifications

Vivo's latest offering, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G, is making its debut in India today. This highly anticipated smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting at 12 noon. As part of Vivo's Turbo series, the T3 Pro 5G aims to deliver a premium experience at a competitive price point.



Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Price and First Sale Offers

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is priced starting at Rs 21,999 for the base model, which includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For those seeking more storage, the 8GB + 256GB variant is available at Rs 23,999. The smartphone is available in two striking colours: Sandstone Orange and Emerald Green.

In terms of launch offers, Vivo is providing several attractive deals. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cardholders can enjoy a flat Rs 3,000 instant discount on their purchase. Additionally, Flipkart Axis Credit Card users can avail themselves of an extra 5% cashback, making the purchase even more enticing.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Specifications and Features

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G comes equipped with a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The display is protected by Schott Xensation Glass and features Wet Touch Technology, ensuring precise touch response even when wet.

The design of the T3 Pro 5G is equally impressive, with a leather finish on the back and a glossy gold frame that exudes elegance. The back panel houses a square camera module, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, the front camera offers a 16-megapixel resolution. Vivo has touted the T3 Pro 5G as the "slimmest curved phone in its segment," with a thickness of just 7.49mm. Notably, the design bears a striking resemblance to the iQOO Z9s Pro. Audio enthusiasts will appreciate the dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification.

Under the hood, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, positioning it as one of the fastest phones in its category. The device is fueled by a 5,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, ensuring that users can power up quickly and stay connected throughout the day. On the software front, the T3 Pro 5G runs on FunTouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14, offering a user-friendly and up-to-date experience. With its combination of powerful specifications, elegant design, and attractive pricing, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G is set to be a strong contender in the competitive mid-range smartphone market.