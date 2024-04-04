Vivo unveils cybersecurity campaign

Hyderabad: Smartphone brand Vivo collaborated with Gurugram Cyber Police to spread cybersecurity awareness through the #GiveBackToGurugram campaign. This initiative aims to raise awareness about cybersecurity issues and empower residents of Gurugram to protect themselves against cyber threats. With cybercrime on the rise, it is crucial for individuals and companies to adopt safe online practices and protect themselves from potential scams and frauds.

The campaign includes a range of outreach activities like cybersecurity training, awareness campaigns, youth outreach program, community engagement activities etc. with a focus on equipping residents with the knowledge and tools necessary to stay safe online. GeetajChannana, Head of Corporate Strategy, Vivo India, said: “As a leading and responsible smartphone brand, we take our commitment to cybersecurity seriously.

