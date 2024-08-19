Vivo V40 Goes on Sale in India: Availability, Price and Specifications

The highly anticipated Vivo V40 is making its debut in India today, marking the first sale of this feature-packed smartphone. Vivo recently unveiled the V40 series, aiming to provide top-tier performance and advanced features at competitive prices. With its sleek design, vibrant display, and powerful hardware, the Vivo V40 is set to make a significant impact on the Indian smartphone market.



Vivo V40: Availability and Price

The Vivo V40 is available in two storage variants. The 128GB model is priced at Rs 34,999, while the 256GB variant comes in at Rs 36,999. The smartphone comes in three colour options: Ganges Blue, Lotus Purple, and Titanium Grey, giving consumers various choices to suit their style.

Vivo V40: Specifications

The Vivo V40 features a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels, delivering stunning clarity and vivid colours. The display supports HDR10+ and boasts a pixel density of 453 ppi, ensuring an immersive viewing experience. With a peak brightness of 4500 nits, the screen remains clear and easy to read even in bright sunlight. The display also supports a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 480 Hz touch sampling rate, offering a smooth and responsive interface. The punch-hole design maximizes the screen area by housing the front camera discreetly.

Running on Android 14, the Vivo V40 is designed for style and functionality. It has a slim profile, measuring just 7.6 mm in thickness, and weighs 190 grams, making it comfortable to hold and use. The in-display fingerprint sensor enhances security while maintaining a clean design.

Under the hood, the Vivo V40 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen3 chipset, featuring an octa-core processor clocked at 2.63 GHz. The smartphone offers 8 GB of RAM and an additional 8 GB of virtual RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance. While the device offers ample storage with its 256 GB inbuilt capacity, it does not support memory expansion via a microSD card.

The Vivo V40 shines in the camera department, featuring a dual rear camera setup with two 50 MP lenses, both equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for stable and sharp photos. The rear cameras are capable of recording 4K videos at 30 fps. For selfies and video calls, the phone sports a 50 MP front camera.

Connectivity options on the Vivo V40 include support for 4G, 5G, VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.4, WiFi, NFC, USB-C v2.0, and an IR blaster. The device is powered by a substantial 5500 mAh battery that supports 80W FlashCharge, allowing for quick and efficient charging, and ensuring that your phone stays powered throughout the day.

The Vivo V40 is poised to attract consumers looking for a premium smartphone experience without breaking the bank, combining advanced features, impressive performance, and elegant design.