Vivo X100 Series Launch in India: Livestream, Specifications, and Price Details

Vivo is gearing up to introduce its X100 series in the Indian market, featuring the highly anticipated Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro. Previously unveiled in China, these smartphones boast advanced specifications and are renowned for their camera-centric capabilities.



The eagerly awaited Vivo X100 series is poised for its grand debut in India, showcasing the Vivo X100 and the Vivo X100 Pro models. As these devices have already been showcased in China, we have access to their detailed specifications. Both the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro are equipped with the Mediatek Dimensity 9300 processor, accompanied by a substantial 16GB RAM and storage options extending up to 512GB. Maintaining the trend from the previous year, the Vivo X100 series is primarily designed with a strong emphasis on delivering exceptional camera performance.

For those eager to witness the unveiling, the Vivo X100 series launch event will be live-streamed on Vivo's official YouTube channel , as well as across its various social media platforms, starting at 12 PM.

As for the pricing of the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro, leaked information from the previous year hinted at potential figures. The speculated prices for the X100 suggested Rs 63,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB variant and Rs 69,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB model. Meanwhile, the X100 Pro, anticipated to come with 16GB RAM/512GB storage, might be priced at Rs 89,999. It's essential to note that these figures represent the Minimum Order Price (MOP) for retailers, leaving room for a higher Maximum Retail Price (MRP) due to potential profit margins.

Delving into the specifications, both devices from the Vivo X100 series are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, offering various RAM and storage configurations. The X100 may come in options of 12GB RAM/256GB or 16GB RAM/512GB, while the X100 Pro is expected to feature 16GB RAM/512GB exclusively.

In terms of display, both models are anticipated to sport a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED display with an impressive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a brightness of 3,000 nits.

Turning our attention to the camera capabilities, both the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro will house a triple-camera setup. The X100 Pro boasts a 50MP primary camera, a periscope 100mm zoom lens, and a 50MP ultrawide lens, all powered by Vivo's custom 6nm V3 imaging chip. On the other hand, the X100 offers a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 70mm zoom lens featuring a 64MP sensor, and a 15mm ultrawide lens, driven by the V2 imaging chip, which was previously utilized in the X90 Pro. Additionally, both phones are equipped with a 32MP front camera for stunning selfies.

When it comes to battery capacity, the X100 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, while the X100 Pro houses a larger 5,400 mAh battery. The X100 supports up to 120W fast charging, whereas the X100 Pro offers 100W fast charging.

These specifications provide a glimpse into the potential performance and features of the Vivo X100 series. However, it's important to note that the final pricing and detailed specifications may vary upon the official release.