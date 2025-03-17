Vivo X200 Ultra: Charging Capabilities and Key Specs Revealed Ahead of Launch

Vivo is gearing up to introduce the X200 Ultra, a premium addition to the X200 series. This smartphone is anticipated to bring advanced features, particularly in the camera and charging departments. With its expected launch in China next month, the device has already appeared in China’s 3C certification database, revealing key details.

Charging Capabilities Spotted on 3C Certification

Recently, the Vivo X200 Ultra was listed on China’s 3C certification platform under the codename “Thanos 2.0.” According to the listing, the device will support 100W wired fast charging, significantly reducing the time required for a full recharge. Additionally, another smartphone, believed to be the Vivo X200S, was also spotted in the certification process.

Expected Specifications and Features

Leaks suggest that the Vivo X200 Ultra will stand out from its siblings by housing the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, delivering top-tier performance. The smartphone is likely to feature a triple-camera setup, comprising:

50MP main sensor

50MP ultrawide lens

200MP periscope telephoto camera

Additionally, Vivo is rumored to introduce its latest V4 imaging chip, enhancing photography capabilities, although official confirmation is still awaited.

A Stunning Display with a Unique Touch

While many flagship smartphones are opting for flat displays, Vivo may go against the trend by incorporating a 2K quad-curved display in the X200 Ultra. This could set it apart from competitors and offer a more immersive viewing experience.

Global Launch and Availability

The Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to launch in China next month, with a potential global rollout following soon after. However, details about its release in India remain unconfirmed. If the smartphone does make its way to the Indian market, certain specifications and features might vary compared to its Chinese counterpart.

Stay tuned for further updates on the Vivo X200 Ultra as more information emerges closer to its official launch.