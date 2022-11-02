WhatsApp bans 26 lakh plus accounts in September 2022

WhatsApp revealed it banned more than 26 lakh Indian accounts in September 2022. These accounts have been banned under Rule 4(1)(d) of the Information Technology Rules, 2021. The September Monthly User Security Report reveals that around 8 lakh accounts were proactively banned before receiving user reports. The total number of banned accounts in September is around 3 lakh more than that reported for July. WhatsApp said it banned most of the accounts after receiving reports of complaints from Indian users through WhatsApp's complaint mechanisms. Additionally, the Meta-owned instant messaging app received 666 complaint reports and took action on 23 accounts. It banned 2,685,000 Indian accounts between September 1 and September 30.



In the latest report, WhatsApp mentioned that the platform prioritizes the security and privacy of users. Its end-to-end encrypted messaging system is made to prevent and combat abuse. In addition to all security features, WhatsApp said it has a dedicated team of engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online security, and technology developments to oversee user safety.

WhatsApp also highlighted that it relies on automated systems to identify spam or rogue users. "The abuse detection operates at three stages of an account's lifestyle: at registration, during messaging, and in response to negative feedback, which we receive in the form of user reports and blocks. A team of analysts augment these systems to evaluate edge cases and help improve our effectiveness over time," quotes the WhatsApp India Monthly Report September 2022.

Why does WhatsApp ban the account?

WhatsApp bans users if they repeatedly receive complaints about sending spam messages or if they are found to be violating the conditions set by the platform. Therefore, it is always recommended to refrain from spamming or sending messages to unknown contacts.