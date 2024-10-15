WhatsApp Bans 8,458,000 Indian Accounts Amid Rising Online Scams

WhatsApp, one of India's most popular messaging platforms, recently banned over 8 million Indian accounts in response to rising online scams. The action is part of its ongoing effort to safeguard users and maintain platform integrity by targeting accounts involved in illegal activities or those violating its terms of service.



As per the company's latest transparency report, 8,458,000 Indian accounts were blocked in August 2024. Of these, 1.6 million accounts were proactively banned by WhatsApp's automated systems, which identify suspicious behaviours like bulk messaging—often linked to scams or abusive activities.

The Meta-owned platform's efforts align with India's Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which require stricter measures for digital safety. In addition to proactive bans, WhatsApp addressed 10,707 user complaints in August, of which 93 resulted in further action. These complaints were categorized as ban appeals, safety concerns, and account support, and they were submitted through WhatsApp's grievance mechanisms.

As scammers increasingly target WhatsApp's massive user base in India, the company remains attentive in monitoring for misuse, deploying automated systems and user feedback to enhance platform security and mitigate threats.

Why WhatsApp Ban Accounts:

Illicit activities: Accounts involved in activities considered illegal under local laws are banned or flagged.

Breach of terms of service: Activities like sending bulk messages, spamming, sharing misleading information or engaging in scams.

User complaints: WhatsApp also takes action on complaints from users who encounter abusive, harassing, or improper behaviour.