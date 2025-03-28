  • Menu
WhatsApp Can Now Be Set as the Default Messaging and Calling App on iPhone

Highlights

iPhone users will soon be able to make WhatsApp their primary app for messaging and calls, enhancing convenience and customization.

Good news for iPhone users! A new update will allow them to set WhatsApp as their default app for messaging and phone calls. This feature is currently rolling out to beta testers and is part of Apple's iOS 18.2 update, which introduces more flexibility in selecting default apps for various tasks like messaging, calls, email, web browsing, and password management.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp developments, "With the latest beta update (version 25.8.10.74) available through the TestFlight app, users can soon set WhatsApp as their go-to app for communication." This move marks a significant shift, giving users greater control over their preferred communication platforms and reducing reliance on Apple's built-in apps.

How This Benefits iPhone Users

The introduction of this feature allows WhatsApp to emerge as a strong alternative to traditional messaging and calling apps. Once selected as the default, WhatsApp will automatically be used for messaging and calls when a contact is chosen, making the experience more seamless for those who primarily rely on the app.

The report highlights that this update is particularly beneficial for users who already use WhatsApp as their primary communication tool. "For many people, WhatsApp is their go-to choice for staying in touch with friends, family, and colleagues due to its ease of use and comprehensive features. By designating it as the default app, users can streamline their daily interactions and reduce reliance on multiple communication apps. This is especially helpful for those who prefer using WhatsApp for both personal and business communication, as it consolidates all conversations within a single and familiar interface," WABetaInfo stated.

Additional Features and Security

Beyond the convenience factor, WhatsApp also offers a range of additional features, including:

  • End-to-end encryption for secure messaging.
  • Free international calls make it an attractive choice for global communication.
  • Multimedia sharing with high-quality image and video support.

Once enabled, users can tap a phone number in any app, and WhatsApp will open automatically, ensuring a smooth transition without switching between apps. This feature is available only to some beta testers using the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS through TestFlight. However, it is expected to roll out to a broader audience soon, making communication on iPhones even more flexible and user-friendly.


