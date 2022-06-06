WhatsApp double verification feature coming soon

It seems that WhatsApp plans to introduce another security feature to improve the experience of its users. The messaging platform has been seen working on a new feature that will help provide security for users.

It is working on a double verification feature, which is pretty self-explanatory. Here's why we think this is an important feature.

WhatsApp plans to introduce double verification

WaBetaInfo has shared a screenshot of this latest upcoming feature. It shows when a user would try to log in to their WhatsApp account from any other smartphone, then users will have to go through a double verification process.

WhatsApp will ask the users to enter an additional security code, which will be sent to the account owner by SMS. Currently, users only need to enter a single 6-digit verification code, which they receive in their registered number. The double verification feature will make sure users know that their account is being accessed on a different phone.

WhatsApp double verification feature: Why is it crucial?

The addition of double verification will be an important feature as several users have lost their accounts in the past. There have been reports that some WhatsApp users have been tricked into sharing the verification code. So if a hacker tries to access your WhatsApp, the person will also require a second 6-digit code. WhatsApp will simply send the second code to the account owner with an alert that someone is trying to access their account. This way you will know if someone is trying to hack your account or trick you.

WhatsApp double verification feature: when will it be implemented?

At the moment, the double verification feature is under development and should be released to beta testers soon whenever WhatsApp decides to push it, as suggested by WaBetaInfo. The feature has been spotted on iOS. So, there are chances that the messenger firm will also test it for the Android version first and then release the feature for beta testers. We should know more about this feature soon.