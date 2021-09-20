WhatsApp Multi-device Features; Find Advantages and Disadvantages

The cross-device beta version of WhatsApp started rolling out for iOS users, allowing users who were on the stable update channel to try out the new features. These are the advantages and disadvantages they will face when using the multi-device support of WhatsApp.



WhatsApp Cross-Device Beta Test: Two big changes are happening to WhatsApp, the world's most popular encrypted messaging service: the ability to encrypt cloud backups on iCloud and Google Drive, and multi-device support. The former feature of WhatsApp will allow users' chats to be safely backed up to the cloud, while the latter will allow users to use WhatsApp on multiple devices, including WhatsApp Desktop, WhatsApp Web, and on a Portal device. We recently reported that WhatsApp was rolling out beta testing across multiple devices for the upcoming feature for iOS users on the stable (non-beta) channel.

While the Facebook-owned company has yet to fix bugs and issues with WhatsApp's multi-device support before it is rolled out for users, the arrival of regular user beta testing is an indicator that the feature is getting closer. little by little to a suitable level. release. Users who configure multi-device support can connect to up to four other computers using WhatsApp Desktop, WhatsApp Web, and Portal. However, they will not be able to log into WhatsApp from another phone.

Multi-device WhatsApp - Advantages

The biggest advantage of true WhatsApp multi-device support is the ability to use and access your WhatsApp messages on your other devices, even when your primary device (your phone) is completely offline, for example when you are offline. to the Internet or the battery is depleted. Users will also be able to use WhatsApp on more than one device at the same time; Currently, the device logs out of WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp Desktop if you log in to the service on another computer or browser window.

Multi-device WhatsApp - Disadvantages

However, users will also face challenges when using WhatsApp's multi-device feature, at least for the moment. For starters, you can't pin chats (or access pinned chats) join or view group invitations, or view a user's live location. Those who use WhatsApp Business will reportedly not be able to edit their profile details from their computer and will have to pick up their smartphone to do so.

Since WhatsApp has had to modify its technology to allow true multi-device functionality, the company says that users who call people using an older version of WhatsApp will not be able to contact them, not even WhatsApp calls.

However, all these issues with WhatsApp's new features are expected to be resolved before WhatsApp's multi-device support officially comes out of beta and is released to the general public in the future.



