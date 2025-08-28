Ever typed out a WhatsApp message, only to pause and wonder if it sounds too blunt, too formal, or simply boring? To help users polish their words, WhatsApp has introduced AI Writing Help, a new feature designed to rephrase, refine, or even add humor to your everyday chats.

The feature, currently available in English, acts like a built-in writing assistant inside WhatsApp, offering quick suggestions that help you sound more professional, witty, supportive, or just grammatically correct. From light-hearted banter to workplace conversations, AI Writing Help aims to make texting smarter and smoother.

What is AI Writing Help?

AI Writing Help is WhatsApp’s latest AI-powered tool that allows users to tweak messages without leaving the app. With just a tap, you can turn ordinary lines into engaging, polished texts. For instance, WhatsApp demonstrated how “Please don’t leave dirty socks on the sofa” can morph into creative versions such as “Please don’t make the sofa a sock graveyard” or “Breaking news: Socks found chilling on the couch. Please move them.”

In another example shared on Instagram, a mundane reminder like “Don’t forget your night to do dishes was… last night” gets reimagined as “Not to be the dish police, but it’s time to come clean.” These quirky rewrites highlight how the feature doubles as both a proofreader and a comedian on demand.

How to Enable and Use It

The feature isn’t turned on by default. To activate it, users need to head to WhatsApp Settings and enable AI Writing Help. Once it’s on, a pencil icon will appear in place of the usual sticker button when typing in one-to-one or group chats.

Tapping the icon prompts AI Writing Help to generate at least three alternatives in different styles. These include:

Professional: A polished workplace-ready version.

A polished workplace-ready version. Funny: Pun-filled and playful.

Pun-filled and playful. Supportive: Gentle and empathetic.

Gentle and empathetic. Rephrase: A clearer version of your original.

A clearer version of your original. Proofread: Corrects typos and grammar mistakes.

You can pick one of these AI suggestions, stick to your original text, or tweak the AI-enhanced version before sending it.

Privacy and Security

Behind the scenes, Meta emphasises that privacy remains intact. The tool relies on Meta’s Private Processing technology, meaning your text is processed securely in the cloud. Importantly, WhatsApp assures that neither Meta nor anyone else can read the original message or the AI suggestions. No texts are stored, no identities are logged, and once the suggestions are delivered, they disappear.

Availability

Initially, the feature is rolling out in English to users in the United States and select countries. WhatsApp has confirmed plans to expand the tool to more languages and regions later this year.

For professionals, the tool saves time when crafting polite or concise messages. For friends, it brings humour and creativity into casual chats. And for non-native speakers, it boosts confidence by handling tone, grammar, and phrasing—all without compromising privacy.

With AI Writing Help, WhatsApp is moving beyond simple messaging, offering users a smart writing assistant that ensures your words always land just right.



