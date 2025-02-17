WhatsApp Rolls Out New Chat Themes and Wallpapers for a Personalized Experience

Over the past few months, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has been working on introducing several personalized features. Recently, the app has rolled out multiple updates, including video call backgrounds, filters, and event scheduling. Now, WhatsApp has launched a new feature that allows users to set different chat themes and introduce new wallpapers.

WhatsApp Chat Themes and New Wallpapers

WhatsApp users can now personalize their chat experience to "reflect their style" with different chat themes. This new feature includes a fresh wallpaper and colour scheme for each chat, along with colourful chat bubbles. To enhance customization, WhatsApp offers preset chat themes and the ability to change backgrounds and bubbles, allowing users to mix and match colour schemes as per their preferences.

This is not a new concept for Meta platform users, as Instagram already provides chat themes. However, unlike Instagram’s preset options, WhatsApp allows more flexibility in personalization.

Additionally, WhatsApp has introduced a new collection of wallpapers for chats while still allowing users to upload backgrounds from their camera roll.

How to Change WhatsApp Chat Themes

Open WhatsApp on your smartphone. Go to Settings and click on Chats. Select Default chat theme. Customize the theme as per your preferences.

For individual contacts, tap on the three-dot menu in the top-right corner and select the Chat theme to personalize the conversation.

WhatsApp has started rolling out this feature globally, and it will be available to all users in the coming weeks. Update your WhatsApp to enjoy the latest enhancements, including chat themes and new wallpapers.



