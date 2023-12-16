Live
Just In
WhatsApp tests manage emoji replacement feature on Windows
San Francisco: Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a new 'manage emoji replacement' feature to some beta testers who install the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2350.3.0 update from the Microsoft Store.
This new update lets users disable this text-to-emoji replacement option, providing users with greater control over their messaging experience, reports WABetaInfo.
Open the app settings and the general tab to see if the toggle to manage replacing text with emoji is available to your account.
"Introducing a feature to allow users to disable text-to-emoji replacement ensures that the original intent and tone of their messages remain intact. Sometimes, automated emoji replacements may not convince users, and they might prefer the clarity and precision of their chosen symbols without automatic alterations," the report said.
This new feature will be rolled out to more users over the coming days to those who don't see this update on the Microsoft Store, the report noted.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp has launched the ability to pin a message in a chat including text, polls, images and emojis -- only one chat at a time.
The feature has started rolling out to users. With pinned messages, you can easily highlight important messages in group or 1:1 chats.
"This helps save users time so they can find timely messages more easily. All message types like text, poll, image, emojis, and more can be pinned, and they are end-to-end encrypted," WhatsApp said in a statement.