WhatsApp to Add Avatar Display Feature on Chat Info Screen

WhatsApp is continuously evolving to offer users more personalized and user-friendly experiences. In its latest development, the popular messaging app is working on a new feature that will allow users to display their avatars on the chat info screen, adding a unique touch to their online identity.

Previously, reports suggested that WhatsApp was developing a privacy feature to let users control who could use their avatar in stickers. Now, the app is taking personalization a step further by experimenting with a feature that lets users showcase their avatars directly in their profiles. This feature is expected to be released in an upcoming update, further enhancing the platform's customization options.

According to WABetaInfo, this new feature will enable users to display their personalized avatars alongside their profile information. When others view a user's profile within a chat, they will be able to see the avatar by simply swiping on the profile picture. This adds an extra layer of individuality and self-expression, making the online experience more engaging and visually appealing.

The avatar display feature is similar to Instagram's existing functionality, where users can visually express themselves through customizable avatars. WhatsApp’s version aims to integrate this feature seamlessly into its platform, providing a consistent experience across different social media apps.

In addition to this initial rollout, WhatsApp plans to introduce further updates that will enhance the avatar feature even more. These updates will offer users greater flexibility in customizing their avatars, allowing for a more personalized and tailored experience. When the update is available, users will receive a notification prompting them to update the app, unlocking these new customization options.

Once the update is applied, the new avatar design will be automatically integrated into the user’s profile. However, users will retain full control over their avatar’s appearance and can make changes at any time to keep their digital persona aligned with their evolving style and preferences.

Currently in development, the avatar display feature is expected to be included in a forthcoming WhatsApp update. This new addition will not only enhance the user experience but also increase the visual appeal of the platform, making it a more dynamic and personalized space for communication.