WhatsApp to add hiding phone numbers feature soon

WhatsApp is a messaging app where you can chat with someone individually or form a group. If you've added to a group with someone else, there may be participants in the group that you don't know. You can see your mobile number and vice versa. But now, WhatsApp is working on an option whereby you can hide your phone number from certain subgroups of a community. The online messaging app is working on the feature called the option to share phone numbers for a future update.

Reporting on the same WABetaInfo tweeted' "WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.17.23: what's new? WhatsApp is working on hiding phone numbers to certain sub-groups of a community thanks to a phone number sharing option for a future update of the app!" As per the WABetaInfo report, after the new WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.17.23 update, the phone number sharing option can be discovered right within the section group information.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.17.23: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on hiding phone numbers to certain sub-groups of a community thanks to a phone number sharing option, for a future update of the app!https://t.co/Yep7v5Asgb — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 5, 2022

Also, the option to share the phone number is disabled by default. This means that as soon as you join a community, your phone number will be immediately hidden. If you want to share your number with a certain community subgroup, you can. It should be noted that this privacy option is only limited to communities, and they are still under development therefore, its release date of it is not yet known.



WABetaInfo, via another tweet, also reported that the official status update will be rolling out today, August 6. In addition, he reported that voice messaging will now be easier. Users can speed up to hear the story faster, continue listening while chatting with others, and can even record, pause and continue voice messaging when they're ready.

Official status update is rolling out today:



Voice messaging got easier ✨

Speed up to hear the story faster.

Keep listening while chatting with others.

Record... Pause... Continue when you're ready.



Express and connect more. @WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/bmof8olbM0 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 5, 2022

