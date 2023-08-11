WhatsApp to allow multiple accounts on one device- details here

WhatsApp offers a range of features to allow users a smooth and easy-to-use messaging experience. From chat lock to transfer chat, newly added featureshave further added to the convenience of the app. However, there are still some features that WhatsApp users are hoping the platform will add. One of those features is the ability to use different WhatsApp accounts in one app.

However, soon WhatsApp will fulfil this wish of its users. The Meta-owned app is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow users to add and switch between different WhatsApp accounts within the same app, similar to how Meta allows account switching on Instagram and Facebook. Initially reported by Wabetainfo, with this new feature, it will finally be possible to add additional accounts to the same WhatsApp application.

WhatsApp currently only allows users to sign in with one account on one device. Therefore, users who use two WhatsApp accounts with different phone numbers have to use two devices or resort to using cloned WhatsApp apps. While using two phones can be a hassle, especially for those with dual SIM options, using cloned versions of WhatsApp can pose security risks. No doubt, the new feature will help users to address these issues.

The reports further reveal that the feature is currently available to some beta testers and will gradually roll out to more users in the coming weeks. WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.17.8 has been identified as a supported update. However, some users could also access the same feature by installing the older 2.23.17.7 update.

When the feature becomes available, users will be able to add a new WhatsApp account by tapping on the arrow icon located near the QR code button. Switching to a different account will also be easy within the same menu. Also, the newly added account will remain on the user's device until they decide to sign out.

This feature will not only give users the convenience of managing multiple accounts but will also help them keep private chats, work conversations, and other messages integrated within a single app. Each conversation will also remain separate, accompanied by individual notifications.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp recently added a new feature that allows users to transfer all their data to a new phone without relying on backups. Available for Android and iOS users, the 'Chat Transfer' feature will enable users to seamlessly switch to a new phone running the same operating system by following simple steps without relying on Google Drive or Apple backup. However, the platform suggests that users create a backup to safeguard chats in case their phone is stolen or in other emergency situations.



