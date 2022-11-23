WhatsApp to bring the Calls tab on the desktop app soon

WhatsApp is working on new updates and features for mobile and desktop users to improve user experience and security. In addition to the latest releases, the Meta-owned app is now testing a new calling tab and rolling out the new feature to its beta version of WhatsApp for Windows. The new feature will help desktop users track their call list and details. The feature is already available for WhatsApp Android and iOS apps.

WhatsApp recently released the sidebar in WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2240.1.0. The section provided users with easier access tabs such as the chat list, status updates, and settings. In addition, the platform is launching another call tab within the sidebar to help users check call history, including voice and video calls. WhatsApp has already rolled out the new update to some beta testers and will make it available to more users soon. The call tab feature is expected to be released for everyone in future app updates.

According to a report by Wabetainfo, once the feature is rolled out to all users, the new calls tab will appear immediately when users open the WhatsApp Windows app. Otherwise, users will have to restart the app. The call tab will display the call history of the users on the desktop app and all the call-related information on the card.

The new update is currently in beta. Therefore, it may take a bit longer for it to sync the data with the WhatsApp mobile app. In addition, calls made from the desktop application may also not appear in the call history available on the phone. However, WhatsApp is expected to address these issues in future updates.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has already rolled out some new features for mobile and desktop users, including the new poll feature for Android and iOS. Users can create and manage polls in groups and individual chats. To create a poll-

Open the chat or group in which you want to start a poll.

Click on the attach icon (clip icon) available next to the chat bar.

Now select the poll option.

Enter the question and option for the survey. You can add up to 12 options in the poll.