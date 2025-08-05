WhatsApp to Introduce Guest Chat Feature for Messaging Non-Users

In a move that could reshape how people communicate across messaging platforms, WhatsApp is developing a new guest chat feature, allowing users to initiate conversations with individuals who don’t have the app installed. This potential game-changer was first reported by WABetaInfo and is currently under development.

According to the report, the feature will enable one-on-one chats between WhatsApp users and non-users through a unique invitation link. The invited person doesn’t need to download WhatsApp or create an account. Instead, they can simply open the link in a web browser to begin chatting. This approach is designed to function similarly to WhatsApp Web, aiming for a streamlined and hassle-free experience.

The feature was recently spotted in the Android beta version 2.25.22.13, hinting at a possible public rollout in the near future. However, WhatsApp has not announced an official release date yet.

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo gives a glimpse of how the system might work. A WhatsApp user will be able to generate and share a link that opens a secure chat window in the recipient’s browser. This allows real-time communication without requiring the guest to sign up or install the app. While this does open the door to broader communication, it also comes with a few trade-offs.

Reports suggest that guest chats will be limited to text-only conversations. Features like media sharing (photos, videos, GIFs, and voice notes) will be unavailable. Moreover, group chats and voice/video calls won't be supported under this guest mode. These restrictions appear to be a conscious decision by WhatsApp to maintain simplicity and minimize security or privacy concerns for temporary users.

Despite being accessible to users outside the platform, guest chats will still be protected by end-to-end encryption. This ensures that only the two participants can see the messages, and even WhatsApp will not have access to the conversation content.

In addition to guest chats, WhatsApp has been experimenting with features that may allow integration with other messaging platforms. In a previous beta update (Android version 2.24.6.2), the app reportedly tested a way for users to manage third-party chats, enabling more control over how external apps interface with WhatsApp.

These updates are believed to be part of a larger strategy aimed at complying with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which pushes for more open and interoperable digital communication platforms. By allowing controlled external access and messaging flexibility, WhatsApp is positioning itself to meet regulatory expectations while enhancing user experience.

As development progresses, more details about guest chat and third-party integration are expected to be announced. For now, beta users can expect more experiments and refinements before a broader rollout reaches the general public.

Stay tuned as WhatsApp continues to break down communication barriers, one update at a time.



