WhatsApp update: Allow desktop users to select multiple chats

WhatsApp releases new features and security updates almost every month. The year 2022 saw a lot of new features such as WhatsApp avatar, community, status reactions, etc. As we head into 2023, the Meta-owned instant messaging app is ready to bring more features to enhance user experience and privacy. WhatsApp is working on a new feature allowing web users to select multiple chats.



A WABetaInfo report suggests that the platform is now working on a feature allowing users to select multiple chats in the WhatsApp Desktop beta. The new feature allows users to manage their chat list by selecting and deleting chats altogether. Once launched, the 'Select Chats' feature will be available in the chat menu. Users can select multiple chats and perform actions like mute, mark them as unread, or read numerous chats together. Notably, the feature is currently under development and is expected to be released soon for testing with future WhatsApp Desktop beta updates.



WhatsApp to bring the report status update feature



WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will make the platform more secure. WhatsApp is reportedly developing a 'status reporting feature' that will allow users to report any suspicious status updates that may violate the platform's terms and conditions. While WhatsApp already allows users to report profiles and messages, this will further help users to report any harmful status updates.

The feature is expected to be released for beta testing soon. In particular, the status reporting feature will not break the end-to-end encryption provided by the platform. Instead, WhatsApp will fetch the reported status only after a user raises the flag.

WhatsApp released "Undo Message deleted for me"

Looking back to the big launch, WhatsApp already rolled out the 'delete for me' undo feature last week for everyone. iOS, Android, and Desktop users can now undo a message that they accidentally deleted themselves. Now users can quickly recover a message accidentally deleted for a few seconds.