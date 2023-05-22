WhatsApp Update: Edit Message feature; how to do it

WhatsApp is set to roll out another big update to the app after rolling out the ability to block some super personal chats on Android and iOS. The platform has confirmed through its official Twitter account that the new Edit Message feature will be coming soon for everyone. WhatsApp has not confirmed the exact name of the feature but has posted a video showing that users will be able to edit their messages.

In the past few weeks, WhatsApp released the ability edit messages to some beta testers. Finally, this feature will be available to everyone soon! 🥳 https://t.co/L63XHzqhbQ — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 21, 2023

Apart from this, the official video does not reveal how this message editing option will work. Still, WABetaInfo has given details about it as the feature is available in the beta versions of the app. Users will have only 15 minutes of time to edit any message, and once the offered time limit expires, you will not be able to edit any message.

No, please. The purpose of the message editing feature is to allow users to correct their typos. It's not about keeping a list of their edits. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 21, 2023

The feature saves people from the embarrassment of accidentally sending the wrong message. Sometimes, some of your messages are automatically corrected due to your mobile keyboard, which changes the meaning of a message. WhatsApp already gives you the option to delete a message, but then you have to rewrite the message. The new update will allow you to rectify a message and save time. Here is all you need to know about the latest WhatsApp update.

How to edit WhatsApp messages on WhatsApp

As per the app's beta version, once you send a message to someone, WhatsApp will give you a 15-minute window to undo or edit it. One will only be asked to long press on a particular message that they want to edit. After you long press on a message, WhatsApp will show the “Edit Message” option, and you can tap on it to change your text message. Once you do that, the app opens a new window to let you update the message.

When this Edit Message feature come to WhatsApp?

WhatsApp will soon roll out the new Edit Message feature on the platform. The company has just brought forward the arrival of this update and has not revealed when it will be available to everyone. The teaser says that it will be available soon. The edit message feature is already available in the beta version of Android and iOS. Now that WhatsApp has teased the feature, we expect the company to roll out the edit button in the coming days or weeks. You can keep an eye on India Today Tech for the latest updates.