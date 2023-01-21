WhatsApp update: iOS adds a search-by-date feature on iPhone

WhatsApp has released its latest fully stable update for iPhone users. The update is available to iOS users on the Apple App Store and releases the ability to search for messages by date. The new update allows users to drag and drop documents, images and videos from other apps into the messaging app and share with other WhatsApp users in chat messages. The update has started rolling out to some iPhone users and may roll out to all users soon.

WhatsApp users on iOS were previously limited to searching for messages with keywords, but this has changed with the introduction of the search-by-date feature in WhatsApp for iOS. The search-by-date feature appears within the messaging window as a scrollable menu that helps users to set the date, month, and year they wish to jump to.

However, the scrollable menu appears to end on the date that the particular messaging window's chat history begins. The feature could also work as a quick way to check and navigate through the existing chat history timeline in each messaging window.

The latest update retains the introductions made in previous updates including the capacity for users to hide their online status and a shortcut to message each other, opening a chat window at the top of the user's chat list.