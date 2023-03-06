WhatsApp update: Mute calls from an unknown number



Tired of spam calls on WhatsApp ? Or are you irritated by calls from unknown contacts? Well, soon, WhatsApp will allow you to mute calls from unknown contacts so they won't bother you. The Meta-owned popular messaging app is developing a new feature, "mute unknown calls," allowing users to mute calls from unsaved contacts or numbers.

As per the Wabetainfo, the new feature will allow users to mute calls from unknown and unsaved contacts. The feature is currently in development for WhatsApp for Android. However, it may be released for testing soon.

Once released, users can enable the "mute unknown callers" feature by going to the app's settings. Once enabled, all calls from unknown numbers will be silenced. However, users will still receive notifications about the calls in the notification bar. In this way, one does not have to silence all notifications or calls on WhatsApp to avoid spam calls.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is working on another feature as well that will allow users to split the screen of their WhatsApp app. With the new split screen mode, users can simultaneously see two windows, i.e. chat list, chat window, calls or status tabs. This will allow users to view and use two different sections of WhatsApp side by side at the same time.

A WABetaInfo report cites that the messaging app is developing its tablet version's new split window feature. The feature is currently available for testing in the Android beta version for tablets and will be rolling out to everyone soon. The report further signifies that the latest WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.23.5.9 references the new WhatsApp split interface.

Once released, WhatsApp's new modified interface will allow users to multitask within the app using a sizeable tabbed screen. Users can switch between conversations by following them simultaneously in a split view. Furthermore, the new split feature will allow users to manage and organize chats and take action on the status or calls without closing the current chat window.