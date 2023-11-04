Live
Just In
WhatsApp Update: New feature to archive community group chats
WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is reportedly launching a new feature allowing users to archive community group chats.
“After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.8 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp is introducing some enhancements to community management,” WABetaInfo reported.
The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo revealed a new action called “archive chat” within the community group chat menu. With this option, users have control over their community group chats, as it is now possible to archive them.
This feature is handy for those community members who are in multiple community group chats and want to keep their chat list cleaner and more organized.
The report suggested that this feature is very beneficial as it was no longer possible to archive community group chats after installing the update that improved community browsing between group chats, which made the user experience worse.
‘With the ability to archive community group chats, WhatsApp effectively addresses the inconvenience caused by the previous update, which eliminated the option to archive community group chats. Community members can now regain control over their chat experience by archiving useless community group chats, including the community announcement group,” said WABetaInfo.
The feature to archive community group chats is available to some beta testers who install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android updates from the Google Play Store. It will roll out to even more people in the coming days.
Tags: WhatsApp, WhatsApp update, Archive Feature, Technology