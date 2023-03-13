WhatsApp Update: New group feature and set of emojis

WhatsApp is working on several new features to launch in future app updates. The instant messaging application is developing features to improve the user interface and privacy in all its versions, including Android, iOS or Desktop. Some upcoming WhatsApp updates include 21 new keyboard emojis and a new approval feature for group chat admins.

Wabetainfo, a site that tracks all developments on WhatsApp, reveals that the platform is testing 21 new emojis for its Android beta users. With the latest batch of emojis, users won't have to search for a separate keyboard to send these emojis in chat.

Additionally, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will allow users who are group admins to approve new participants. This feature will give group admins more control as they can limit or control the number of people who can join a group and manage group chat more efficiently.

Let's check when WhatsApp plans to release these upcoming features and how they will work.

WhatsApp approval feature for group chat admins



According to the report, the new approval feature is available to test with the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS and Android. The recent approval feature will be helpful for users who want to limit or control the number of contacts who can join a group if participants join the group via a group invite link.

Once enabled from settings, WhatsApp users will see a message in the group chat stating that new participants seek admin approval to join the group.

While the feature is only available to beta users, it will roll out to everyone soon. Once it's available, users will find the new group settings under Group Settings, where an option titled "Approve New Participants" will be available.

WhatsApp launches 21 new emojis



A report from Wabetainfo suggests that the Meta-owned instant messaging app is testing 21 new emojis for Android beta users, which means that the new emoji palette is already available for the Android beta version and is expected to be rolled out to all Android users in the future updates.

In particular, the new emojis are part of the latest WhatsApp Unicode 15.0 update. Previously, the new emojis were not officially available because they were in development. But now WhatsApp is testing and launching the emojis officially for its users.

It is recommended that users keep their WhatsApp app up to date to get the latest updates, including the new emojis on the keyboard.