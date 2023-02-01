WhatsApp update: Text editor, new fonts and more

WhatsApp developers are constantly working to develop and add new features to Meta's instant messaging platform. As a result, new WhatsApp updates always include some exciting updates that aim to improve the user interface and privacy on the platform. With the recent developments, WhatsApp is expected to bring some of the latest features, including a camera switch, an option to share high quality, a higher word limit for group topics, and more to enhance the user's messaging experience.

As per WAbetainfo, WhatsApp is developing new features for Android, iOS and web users. These features are currently in development or testing and are expected to roll out to all users in future updates. Let's check the upcoming WhatsApp features and how they will work.

Upcoming features on WhatsApp

Icon to send high-quality images

WhatsApp plans to add a new settings icon to its drawing tool header, which will help users to adjust photo quality. With this new feature, users can send photos of their original quality. Unlike the current option in which WhatsApp automatically compresses the image quality.

The feature is reportedly in development and may be released in future updates to the instant messaging app. However, once implemented, users will see a new icon in the photo settings with which they can adjust the quality of the photo before sending it.

Longer group names and descriptions

WhatsApp's latest beta update for Android users increases the character limit for subject and group descriptions. Previously, the limit to write a WhatsApp group subject was 25 characters. But soon, users will be able to type up to 100 words. In addition, the platform will also increase the character limit from 512 to 2048, making it easier to explain the title and purpose of the group.

Notably, the feature is currently available to Android beta testers and will reach more users in future updates.

Text editor

WhatsApp is bringing a new text editor for the drawing tool. A report from Wabetainfo suggests that the meta property platform is reviving the text editor and will soon add more features to enable users to customize their text before submitting.

With the new text editor, WhatsApp plans to add three new features to the drawing tool. The features are-

- Instantly switch between different fonts by touching the font options above the keyboard.

-Change text alignment (left, centre, right).

Change the background colour of the text for differentiation.

-- The new text editor is in progress and is expected to be released in future app updates.

New Fonts

In addition to lineups and backgrounds, WhatsApp is also planning on adding new fonts to the new text editor. The feature will help users to edit the text within images, GIFs, and videos and add text with various fonts. For example, WhatsApp may add Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2, and Morning Breeze fonts to its text editor.

In particular, fonts can be added only to the drawing editor and not to text status updates or chat messages. The feature is currently in progress and be available for beta testing in future updates.

iOS users can react to messages in a community group

WhatsApp focuses on message reactions within the community announcement group. This update is for the iOS user. Currently, users cannot react to messages sent within the community announcement group on WhatsApp. Soon, WhatsApp may allow users to respond to messages within the ad group. The feature is under development and will be released in a future update.