WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Changes Verification Badge from Green to Blue

WhatsApp is implementing a subtle yet significant change to its verification system. The popular messaging app is updating its verification badge from green to blue for confirmed businesses and channels. This update is part of Meta's broader strategy to establish a consistent visual identity for verified accounts across all its platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, enhancing user trust and authenticity.

According to WABetaInfo, the new blue checkmark is designed to align with Meta’s visual identity, replacing the old green badge. This change aims to create a cohesive look across Meta’s ecosystem, making it easier for users to recognize verified accounts and interact with confidence. The blue checkmark will help safeguard users from potential impersonation, ensuring secure engagements with verified businesses and channels.

The update is currently available for iOS users via the latest beta version of WhatsApp through the TestFlight app. It will be gradually rolled out to more users in the coming weeks. By adopting this unified approach, Meta enhances brand recognition, making it simpler for users to identify authentic accounts across WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.

This move can also be seen as a response to Meta Verified, a feature introduced by Mark Zuckerberg a few months ago, which is already available to some businesses in select markets. The shift to a blue verification badge is another step in Meta's efforts to standardize its verification process and strengthen user trust across its platforms.



