WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Fixes Crucial Privacy Bug in iOS View Once Feature

WhatsApp, often regarded as one of the most secure messaging platforms, has rolled out an essential update for iOS users. The update addresses a major privacy flaw in its View Once feature, which was meant to allow users to send photos and videos that disappear after a single view. However, due to a vulnerability, recipients could still access these files even after viewing them, compromising the feature's core function.

Privacy Bug in View Once Feature

The security flaw was first identified by researcher Ramshath, who detailed his findings in a Medium post. According to the report, the issue allowed users to retrieve supposedly disappearing media by going to WhatsApp's storage settings. By following the path Settings > Storage and Data > Manage Storage, locating the sender's chat, and sorting media by "Newest," users could still view content that was meant to vanish after a single use.

This loophole undermined the entire premise of the View Once feature, raising concerns about WhatsApp's privacy safeguards. It also follows a similar security issue discovered last year by researcher Tal Be'ery, who found a way to save View Once media through WhatsApp Web despite it being designed for Android and iOS only. That vulnerability was patched in December.

Meta's Response and Fix

Last week, another security flaw was reported, allowing recipients to reopen View Once media indefinitely, even after closing the chat. Staff at Android Police confirmed the bug's existence on January 23, but by the weekend, Meta had silently rolled out a server-side fix, preventing further exploitation.

Meta acknowledged the issue but explained that they had already worked on a fix before the researcher reported it. As a result, the discovery did not qualify for a bug bounty, but the company still expressed appreciation for the researcher's efforts in identifying the problem.

Additional Features in the Update

Beyond security improvements, the latest WhatsApp update introduces new features. iOS users can now make calls without saving phone numbers, and group calling has been improved for a smoother experience. These updates aim to improve usability while reinforcing WhatsApp's commitment to privacy and security.