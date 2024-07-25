WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Allow Reshare and Mention Features in Status Updates

WhatsApp, the world's leading messaging platform, is constantly evolving to enhance user experience. Recent updates suggest that WhatsApp users may soon enjoy new features similar to those found on Instagram Stories. According to WABetaInfo, a site dedicated to tracking new features on WhatsApp, the app is preparing to introduce the ability to mention contacts in status updates. This feature will allow users to tag friends directly in their statuses, much like Instagram Stories. Additionally, tagged users will be able to reshare the status update from their own account.



How the New WhatsApp Reshare and Mention Features Will Work

The new feature will streamline the process of sharing status updates. When a user is mentioned in a status, they will receive a notification and have the option to reshare the update using a dedicated button. This functionality will allow users to share status updates more easily with their own network, adhering to their specific privacy settings.

Currently, users must either take a screenshot of the update or request the original poster to send the media privately. This new feature simplifies the process, reducing the effort and potential delays involved in sharing status updates.

When Will the New Reshare and Mention Features Be Rolled Out?

While there's no confirmed release date for this feature, WABetaInfo has identified it in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.9.16. This suggests that it may still be some time before the feature is available in the stable version of the app. As of now, the feature has only been spotted in the Android beta update, indicating that testing is still in progress.

With these anticipated updates, WhatsApp continues to integrate popular features from Instagram, enhancing the app's functionality and user engagement. Keep an eye out for these new additions, which promise to make sharing and connecting with friends even easier.