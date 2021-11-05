WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Web to offer photo editor, sticker suggestions, and more

Facebook's (now Meta) instant messaging platform WhatsApp has added new features to its web client. New features include the ability to edit photos on WhatsApp web, preview links, and a new tag suggestion. WhatsApp made the announcement through a post on its official Twitter account. The company said it is making changes to the WhatsApp web to update the way you chat. Users will now be able to add stickers and text or crop and rotate their photos from any WhatsApp screen, large or small, WhatsApp said.



The photo editor will allow users to edit their photos while sending them from their personal computer. The company has also introduced sticker suggestions for the app, where users can find the perfect sticker as they type, similar to the emoji suggestions the company already has in place. Apart from this, link previews are also coming to WhatsApp web. The company says that link previews help users know what they are clicking on. "Share news, videos or that funny Tweet, sneak peek included," said WhatsApp.

📣 ICYMI: a little fix goes a long way. We've made some updates to the way you chat. pic.twitter.com/i7pvkxbeCj — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) November 1, 2021

"Over the past few months we've made a few changes to WhatsApp to answer some of your feature requests and to keep giving you the best experience," shared WhatsApp.



WhatsApp recently stopped working for older smartphones running on Android 4.0.3 or iOS 9 and earlier. The company shared a list of devices that will not support Facebook's instant messaging app (now Meta) from now on.