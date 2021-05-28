WhatsApp Updates: Playback speeds for voice messages on Android, iOS, Web

Earlier this month, WhatsApp started rolling out playback speeds for users of its Android beta app. Now, the company is said to have started to implement this feature in its main app.

WABetaInfo reports that the WhatsApp application has begun to implement the option to play voice messages at variable speeds in its mobile applications. As a result, users can listen to voice messages at three different speeds, including normal speed, 1.5x speed, and 2x speed. To use this feature, all users should download the latest version of the application on their smartphones.

This feature has been tested on the iOS-based WhatsApp app, and it worked fine. Not only can you change the playback speed of a voice message that you have received, but you can also listen to the voice message that you shared at variable speeds.

In addition to implementing this feature on its mobile apps, WhatsApp also implemented this latest feature on its web-based platform, WhatsApp Web. Like its mobile app, WhatsApp Web users get speed options (normal, 1.5x, and 2x) to choose from. It is available in WhatsApp Web / Desktop version 2.2119.6.

Apart from this, WhatsApp has also released the refugee nation flag in the beta version of its Android and iOS applications. The flag aims to unite the world to support refugees. That said, this update is available on WhatsApp beta for iOS version 2.21.110.10 and WhatsApp beta only for Android 2.21.11.10.