WhatsApp users smartphones need not be online to use WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp tests new features every day to improve the user experience. The latest feature that WhatsApp users will soon get is the ability to link devices without the need for the smartphone to be online. In other words, Android and iOS users will be able to use the multi-device feature on WhatsApp. Previously, users could link their smartphones to their desktop computers, but they had to keep their smartphones online. However, WhatsApp will now allow users to link devices without the main smartphone being online.



The function for connecting devices without the main smartphone is in the beta stage. This is a subscription feature that is labelled "Beta" in the Linked Devices option in the Settings menu in WhatsApp. If you enable the option, it will be unpaired from all devices. After the new link, you can use it as before. Things will be a bit different this time around, as you wouldn't need your smartphone to log in. You won't have to keep your phone near your laptop and make sure it's online before using WhatsApp Web. Paired devices will be able to receive and send messages for up to 14 days if you don't log out manually.

The feature would be extremely useful in scenarios where you may lose your smartphone but need WhatsApp to stay connected. This would also be useful when the smartphone runs out of battery but is near a connected computer. However, in the iOS version of the app, you won't be able to delete messages or conversation threads from a paired device. You also cannot link a secondary smartphone or tablet to the primary device. You can only link your main smartphone to the laptop. However, this is only the case for iOS, Android users can link their devices to secondary smartphones.

On a related note, WhatsApp users can now edit their images on the web and on mobile before sending them. Additionally, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will offer sticker suggestions to users as they type the message. The WhatsApp contextual sticker will generate sticker suggestions to users as they type, allowing them to find the right sticker at the right time to express themselves accurately.