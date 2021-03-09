WhatsApp working on Password-Protected, Encrypted Cloud Backups 

WhatsApp is working to encrypt chat backups on Google Drive and iCloud as per reports. The cloud backup encryption was detected in the beta version of the application by WABetaInfo. A screenshot shared from the beta version of the app also shows that users will be asked to generate a password to encrypt their future chat backups. By entering the password, the chat database and the media will be safe from unauthorized access.

This feature is expected to roll out soon for iOS and Android users.

As previously announced, @WhatsApp is working on cloud backups encryption.



The chat database and media will be safe from unauthorized access when using a password. The password is private and it's not sent to WhatsApp.

It will be available in a future build for iOS and Android. pic.twitter.com/Lp06PaECBX — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 8, 2021





The screenshots shared by WABetaInfo also show that the encryption process for the chat backup will be a multi-step procedure. The user will have to go to Settings in WhatsApp and will see the option to encrypt when creating backups. After this, the application will give you the option to set a password for these backups. As this password will be required for all your future backups and will not be saved in WhatsApp, you must enter a strong password that you will remember. Once the password has been set, the app will ask you to enter your phone number again.



Encrypting your chats in cloud storage is important as it will keep your chats safe and private. As seen in the recent past, the WhatsApp chats of many celebrities were leaked online. Although WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted, when chats are stored in cloud storage, they are out of WhatsApp's control and therefore accessible to law enforcement and foreign players.