Where and when to watch Chandrayan 3 moon landing?

Hyderabad: UGC asks colleges to arrange screening of live-stream of Chandrayan-3's moon landing

UGC has asked the higher educational institutions (HEIs) to arrange special screenings of the live stream on their campuses on Wednesday for the students

As per the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 is going to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, at around 6:04 PM. ISRO will broadcast the moon landing of Chandrayaan-3 from 5:27 pm onwards on August 23 on its website, isro.gov.in as well as the YouTube and Facebook pages of ISRO. Doordarshan (DD National) will also telecast its live coverage on television for the public