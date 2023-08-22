Live
- PL Sector Report: Oil & Gas - Sector Update – Uncertainties to hog OMCs
- Chandrayaan 3 LIVE | Making effort to see tiranga on the Moon: Jyotiraditya Scindia
- Young woman allegedly ends life following lovers suicide in East Godavari
- Onam 2023: Healthy Oats-Based Traditional Recipes
- Premium Kidswear Brand OneFriday Launches first Autumn-Winter Collection "Varsity Chic" at Flagship Store in DLF Mall, Noida
- Keeravaani to collaborate with Chiranjeevi after three decades!
- Prabhas lauds ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ trailer; shares his best wishes
- ‘Weapon’ teaser hints an intense and action-packed thriller
- ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ to have a massive schedule from September 5th
- Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik decides on final decision…
Just In
Where and when to watch Chandrayan 3 moon landing?
Highlights
Hyderabad: UGC asks colleges to arrange screening of live-stream of Chandrayan-3's moon landingUGC has asked the higher educational institutions...
Hyderabad: UGC asks colleges to arrange screening of live-stream of Chandrayan-3's moon landing
UGC has asked the higher educational institutions (HEIs) to arrange special screenings of the live stream on their campuses on Wednesday for the students
As per the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 is going to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, at around 6:04 PM. ISRO will broadcast the moon landing of Chandrayaan-3 from 5:27 pm onwards on August 23 on its website, isro.gov.in as well as the YouTube and Facebook pages of ISRO. Doordarshan (DD National) will also telecast its live coverage on television for the public
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS