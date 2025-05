Whirlpool Launches Lapis Grandé Glass Door Refrigerators with Nature-Inspired Premium Design

Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation and a pioneer in home appliances, proudly unveils the Lapis Grandé Collection – a stunning new range of Glass Door Refrigerators that blend timeless natural aesthetics with Whirlpool’s best-in-class cooling technologies.

Inspired by the timeless elegance of the natural stones and materials of the Earth, the Lapis Grande collection is a luxurious blend of two worlds. It combines the forces of nature with cutting-edge technology.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Nakul Tewari, Vice President - Marketing, Whirlpool of India, said: “With Lapis Grandé, we’ve gone beyond just function and reimagined the refrigerator as a style statement for the modern Indian kitchen. By fusing nature’s artistry with Whirlpool’s technology, this range offers an experience that is both luxurious and deeply intuitive.”

Two Distinctive Finishes, Two Unique Design Stories

Cavestone – Forged by volcanic forces, this finish evokes the rugged strength and texture of ancient stone. Its bold look tells a story of transformation and timeless allure.

Jade Marble – A tribute to marble’s natural sophistication and jade’s calming hues, its flowing veins reflect strength and serenity, making every refrigerator a statement piece.

Both the Cavestone and Jade Marble designs feature easy-to-clean glass, providing lasting beauty with minimal upkeep."

The Lapis Grandé Collection's Cavestone and Jade Marble finishes bring the raw beauty of natural elements into the kitchen, creating a focal point of sophistication. These unique designs transform the refrigerator from a mere appliance into a luxurious statement piece that complements modern home interiors.

These premium aesthetics are backed by Whirlpool’s proprietary innovations, offering powerful performance with intuitive convenience:

Key features of the Lapis Grandé Range:

Glass Door Elegance: Scratch-resistant, easy-to-clean glass doors in nature-inspired finishes that elevate any modern kitchen.

India's Fastest Convertible Refrigerator: Convert freezer to fridge in just over 10 mins

10-in-1 Convertible Modes

Upto 99% bacterial growth prevention with Microblock Technology

Upto 2x longer vitamin preservation with 6th Sense Nutrilock Technology

The Lapis Grandé Glass Door Refrigerators will be available in 327L & 308L, with prices starting from INR 40,500. The range will be available across all the leading retail stores and online platforms. To explore the Lapis Grandé collection, visit www.whirlpoolindia.com