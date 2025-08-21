Windows 11 Copilot Update Tests AI File Search and Guided Help

Live
Microsoft tests new Windows 11 features, adding AI-powered file search to Copilot and enhancing guided help sessions with Vision support.
Microsoft is testing a new Windows 11 update that introduces AI-powered file and image search directly inside the Copilot app. The feature is currently rolling out to Windows Insiders on Copilot Plus PCs, giving users the ability to search with more natural and descriptive language.
Until now, Copilot’s search was limited to file name, type, or last opened date. The new update goes further by allowing users to describe what they need, such as “find the file with the chicken tostada recipe.” Microsoft had earlier launched AI-powered search on Copilot Plus PCs, and this enhancement builds on that foundation.
In addition to smarter search, Microsoft is also experimenting with a revamped Copilot home experience. This new interface highlights recent apps, files, and conversations, making navigation easier. Selecting an app from the “get guided help” section automatically launches a Vision session, enabling Copilot to scan the screen and provide step-by-step guidance.
Another new option allows users to upload photos into Copilot directly from the sidebar. From there, the AI assistant can analyze the image and share relevant details.
Image Name: New Home pulls in your recent files and apps.
Image Credit: Microsoft
With these updates, Microsoft is moving closer to making Copilot an intelligent productivity hub that blends AI-powered assistance with deeper system integration.