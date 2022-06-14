Windows 11 new File Explorer's tabs to launch soon

Microsoft has started beta testing of its new File Explorer tabs for Windows 11 . The File Explorer tabs feature is now rolling out to Windows Insiders on the Beta Channel and appear to be very close to launching for everyone running Windows 11.



The tab feature includes a revamped design that makes it easy to access folders or find favourite files easily. File Explorer's updated design includes tabs for browsing multiple folders in a single window and the ability to move tabs freely. Microsoft initially tested tabs in Windows 10 apps four years ago in a feature called Sets. This included support for tabs within File Explorer, but Microsoft ultimately cancelled the project and never shipped it to Windows 10 users.

Microsoft started testing tabs in Windows 11 File Explorer earlier this year, and a switch to the Beta Channel indicates a release in the next few months. "The Beta Channel will be the place we preview experiences that are closer to what we will ship to our general customers," explains Microsoft. As this particular beta is simply an update to Windows 11 22H2 (the next big update) that was pushed to Release Preview recently, expect to see tabs for Release Preview soon as well.