Windows Update Fixes Serious Wi-Fi Vulnerability; Update Now

A new Windows update fixes a critical Wi-Fi vulnerability that could have allowed hackers to access your PC on public networks.

If you've been delaying your Windows update, now is the time to act. Microsoft recently patched a significant vulnerability in Windows 11 and 10 that could put your PC at risk on public Wi-Fi networks. The Register first reported this issue.

This vulnerability, identified as CVE-2024-30078, allows hackers to send a malicious packet to devices on the same Wi-Fi network, such as in airports, coffee shops, hotels, or workplaces. Once the packet is deployed, hackers can remotely execute commands and gain access to the system without any user interaction or authentication.

Microsoft released the patch for its monthly security update on June 11th. The company has rated the vulnerability as "important," its second-highest severity level for security issues. Even if you're not planning to use public Wi-Fi soon, it's crucial not to delay this update to ensure your system's security.

