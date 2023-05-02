World Asthma Day 2023: Best air purifiers available in India

World Asthma Day is an annual event that aims to raise awareness about asthma and improve asthma care worldwide. One way to manage asthma symptoms is by ensuring that the air you breathe is as clean as possible. Air purifiers can effectively remove pollutants and allergens, making breathing easier for people with asthma.



Find some of the best air purifiers available in India:



Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier: This air purifier uses advanced HEPA filtration technology to capture pollutants, allergens, and other irritants. It also has a unique bladeless design that helps to circulate purified air throughout the room.

Philips AC2887/20 Air Purifier: This air purifier has a pre-filter, activated carbon filter, and a HEPA filter that can remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns. It also has a numerical display that shows real-time air quality levels.

Coway Sleek Pro AP-1009 Air Purifier: This air purifier features a three-stage filtration system that can capture pollutants and allergens, including dust, pollen, and smoke. It flaunts a sleek, modern design that can blend well with any home decor.

Honeywell Air Touch i9 Air Purifier: This air purifier has a three-stage filtration system, including a pre-filter, HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter. It also has a real-time PM2.5 meter that shows the level of pollutants in the air.

Mi Air Purifier 3: This air purifier has a true HEPA filter that can remove up to 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. It also has a 360-degree air intake design that allows it to purify the air in all directions.

While choosing an air purifier, it's essential to consider the size of the room it will be used in, the level of air pollution in the area, and any specific needs or preferences you may have. In addition, it's always a good idea to read reviews and compare different models before purchasing.