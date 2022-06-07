WWDC 2022: Apple to allow you to use an iPhone as a Mac webcam

Apple plans to allow macOS users to use their iPhone's camera as a webcam. The new Continuity Camera feature is part of macOS Ventura, an upcoming update to macOS. Apple envisions MacBook users putting an iPhone on top of their laptops and using the camera to enhance video calls in FaceTime, Microsoft Teams, WebEx and more.



Continuity Camera simply takes the signal from your existing iPhone's rear camera and turns it into a webcam that can be used in macOS apps. The Continuity Camera even includes Center Stage and Portrait Mode support, so there are plenty of video modes for a variety of calls.

Apple will let you use your iPhone as a webcam with continuity #WWDC22 pic.twitter.com/pzGzfdcm06 — The Verge (@verge) June 6, 2022

Apple says it's working with Belkin on stands coming later this year to make it easier to hold an iPhone over a MacBook screen. You won't need new hardware for this either, as existing devices will be supported via software updates. The new continuity camera feature will be available later this year.





