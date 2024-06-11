WWDC 2024: iOS 18 Release Date, Compatible Devices and Upcoming Features

At the opening keynote of WWDC 2024 on June 10, Apple officially launched iOS 18. As anticipated by many, the announcement brought exciting new features, but not all iPhones will receive the update. Here's what you need to know about iOS 18, its release schedule, and device compatibility.



WWDC 2024: iOS 18 Release Date and Compatible Devices

Following the announcement, Apple immediately released a developer beta of iOS 18, providing developers early access. A more stable public beta is expected to be available in the coming weeks. For the general public, iOS 18 will officially roll out in September 2024, coinciding with the release of the new iPhone 16 lineup.

However, not every iPhone will support iOS 18. The new AI-powered features, especially the advanced Siri capabilities, require the A17 Pro chip or newer. This includes the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, as well as the upcoming iPhone 16 series. Other enhancements and upgrades will be available on all iOS 18-compatible devices.

WWDC 2024: List of iPhones Compatible with iOS 18:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

WWDC 2024: Upcoming Features of iOS 18

iOS 18 introduces a wide range of customization options, allowing users to personalize their Home Screen, Lock Screen, and Control Center. You can now place icons and widgets freely, even above the dock, and apply visual effects like dark or tinted themes.

The Photos app has undergone a significant redesign to unify photo libraries into a single view, featuring new collections and a carousel view that highlights daily favorites. The revamped Control Center offers quicker access to frequently used controls and supports third-party app integration.

Another notable feature is satellite messaging in the Messages app, ensuring connectivity without cellular or Wi-Fi. iMessage enhancements include new text effects, formatting options, and the ability to schedule messages.

A standout feature of iOS 18 is Apple Intelligence, which integrates generative models with personal context to enhance tasks like language understanding and image creation. This AI-powered feature makes Siri more natural and context-aware, streamlining everyday tasks and providing a more personalized user experience.

Apple's iOS 18, unveiled at WWDC 2024, promises a host of new features and improvements designed to enhance the user experience. However, the update is limited to newer iPhone models with the A17 Pro chip or later. The developer beta is already available, with a public beta expected soon and the official rollout planned for September 2024. Stay tuned for these exciting updates and check if your device is on the compatibility list to enjoy the benefits of iOS 18.