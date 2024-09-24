X To Allow Blocked Users to View Public Posts Now

X, formerly known as Twitter, will now allow users you’ve blocked to see your public posts. Elon Musk, the platform’s owner, clarified this in a recent response, explaining that while blocked users can no longer engage with your content, they can still view your public posts.

Previously, blocked users encountered a “You’re blocked” message, which restricted them from accessing profiles, viewing replies, and seeing media from the person who blocked them. However, according to a source from X, the update reflects that people can already view posts through alternate accounts or by logging out.

Despite this reasoning, some users, including reporters at The Verge, have noticed that X prevents people from seeing profiles when logged out.

Musk has openly criticized the block function, calling it ineffective compared to muting. Last year, he proposed eliminating the feature, except for blocking direct messages.

Though the block button will still stop users from interacting with content, this update raises concerns. Critics argue it could allow bad actors to continue monitoring their targets, making it easier to harass or stalk them despite being blocked.