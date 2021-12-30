Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price Revealed in India Ahead of Launch

The price of Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge in India has been teased in a media interview before the official launch. The new Xiaomi phone is claimed to be the fastest charging smartphone in India, thanks to its 120W charging stand. Previous teasers published by the company also confirmed that the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge would come with features including a 120Hz refresh rate display and MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.

The smartphone is speculated to be a renowned Redmi Note 11 Pro + that was unveiled in China earlier this year. Xiaomi India Commercial Director Raghu Reddy shared in an interview that the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge would be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000. The reported price of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge aligns with that of the Redmi Note 11 Pro +. The smartphone was launched in China in October with a starting price of CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs. 22,200) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It also debuted in an 8GB + 128GB model at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,600) and an 8GB + 256GB option at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,900).



Exact details on which configurations of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be available in India and at what prices have yet to be revealed. The USP of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be its 120W fast charging support which is claimed to charge the built-in battery from 0 to 100 percent in 15 minutes. Xiaomi is organizing the launch of its Xiaomi 11i series on January 6 in India. In the meantime, we can expect the company to reveal more details about the upcoming phones.

Through an updated microsite, Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will come in three different colour options, namely Camo Green, Pacific Pearl, and Stealth Black. The company also previously teased Xiaomi 11i's HyperCharge specifications that will include a 120Hz full-HD + AMOLED display with 1200 nits of maximum brightness and will be equipped with Dolby Atmos support. It was also recently confirmed to have the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.

Along with the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, the Chinese company is expected to launch the regular Xiaomi 11i in India. That particular model could be a rebranded Redmi 11 Pro that was launched alongside Redmi Note 11 Pro + and Redmi Note 11 5G in China.