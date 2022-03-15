Xiaomi 12 Series to launch today: Watch live stream; expected specifications and price

The Xiaomi 12 series is all prepared to debut on the world stage today. The flagship series launched in China in December last year. The Xiaomi 12 series comprises the Vanilla Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X. All three phones in Xiaomi's flagship lineup get triple rear camera setups and 5G connectivity. The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, while the Xiaomi 12X features the Snapdragon 870 SoC. All three smartphones get up to 12GB of RAM.

The Xiaomi 12 series will launch globally today, March 15, at 8 p.m. GMT (1:30 a.m. IST on March 16). The event for the launch of Xiaomi's flagship smartphones will be broadcast live on the company's official website, YouTube channel, Facebookand Twitter. You will get to watch the live stream via the video below.









Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X: Expected price

The Xiaomi 12 series includes the Vanilla Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X models. The smartphones were launched in December last year in China. The Xiaomi 12 price starts at CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs. 44,300) for the basic 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Xiaomi 12 Pro starts retailing from CNY 4,699 (approximately Rs. 56,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12X price begins at CNY 3,199 (around Rs. 38,350) for its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. We need to wait and watch whether the global versions of the Xiaomi 12 series will have similar specifications to the Chinese versions.

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X: Expected specifications

All three smartphones from Xiaomi 12 series run MIUI 13 based on Android 12. Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X have a 6.28-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, while Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 6.73-inch AMOLED WQHD+ E5 display. All three smartphones come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood, the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, while the Xiaomi 12X gets the Snapdragon 870 SoC. All three mobiles get up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. Xiaomi 12 Pro also has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. All three get a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The upcoming Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X pack a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support. Xiaomi 12 Pro packs a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast charge support.