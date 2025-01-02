Xiaomi 16 May Feature Periscope Telephoto Lens in Standard Variant

The excitement surrounding the Xiaomi 15 series has barely subsided, yet the spotlight is shifting to Xiaomi’s next flagship smartphone—the Xiaomi 16. Expected to debut in 2025, this upcoming device is rumoured to offer significant upgrades, particularly in camera technology, according to online leaks.

The Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro, launched in China in October 2024, featured cutting-edge technology powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The Pro version introduced an impressive periscope telephoto camera, which set it apart from the standard model. However, rumours now suggest that Xiaomi might extend this premium feature to the standard variant of the Xiaomi 16.

A Camera Revolution: Periscope Telephoto Lens

Tipster Smart Pikachu on Weibo claims the Xiaomi 16 will include a periscope telephoto camera in both the standard and Pro variants. This type of lens allows for high-quality zoom with minimal loss of detail, a feature previously exclusive to the Xiaomi 15 Pro. The Xiaomi 15 Pro boasts a 50-megapixel 5x periscope telephoto lens capable of 10x lossless zoom alongside a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

In contrast, the standard Xiaomi 15 offered a 50-megapixel primary camera, a regular telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide-angle shooter. Bringing the periscope technology to the Xiaomi 16 standard model would make advanced zoom capabilities more accessible to a broader audience.

Beyond Cameras: Powerful Specifications

The Xiaomi 15 series delivered stellar hardware, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. Both models feature an IP68 rating for durability and water resistance. The standard Xiaomi 15 offers a 6.36-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a brightness of up to 3,200 nits, while the Pro variant offers a superior 2K OLED display.

Battery life is another highlight, with the Xiaomi 15 packing a 5,400mAh battery supporting 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. The Pro model steps up with a 6,100mAh battery and similar fast-charging capabilities.

Availability and Price

The Xiaomi 15 launched in China starting at CNY 4,499 (around Rs. 53,000), while the Pro variant began at CNY 5,299 (around Rs. 62,000). Both are expected to launch in India by March 2025. With the rumoured updates for the Xiaomi 16 series, this new flagship could further elevate Xiaomi’s reputation for innovation and value.