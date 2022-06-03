Xiaomi announces Alvin Tse as new CEO; Manu Kumar Jain moves to a global role

Xiaomi India, on June 3, announced several organizational changes for the next phase of its growth. Xiaomi India has announced a new CEO for Xiaomi India months after former India CEO Manu Kumar Jain moved into a global role as Group Vice President. Alvin Tse is now the new General Manager of Xiaomi India.

Tse is a founding team member of Xiaomi Global, a founding member of Poco, and a former general manager of Xiaomi Indonesia. Following his transition, Tse will join Xiaomi India's current leadership team, which currently includes COO Muralikrishnan B, COO Raghu Reddy, and CFO Sameer BS Rao.

Anuj Sharma, who was previously appointed Country Director of Poco India, will rejoin as Marketing Director of Xiaomi India. Sharma was appointed Country Director of Poco India in 2020 after the spin-off brand spun off from Xiaomi to become an independent global company. In her new role, Sharma will spearhead Xiaomi India's overall branding and marketing strategy.

The organizational changes come amidst the time Xiaomi India has been in crisis following tax fraud cases brought by India's Enforcement Directorate (ED), Indian Income Tax Department and Intelligence Directorate of Income (DRI).

The number one smartphone company in India was accused of making illegal remittances to foreign entities and displaying them as royalty payments. The ED seized the assets of Xiaomi India worth Rs 5,550 crore. The court subsequently asked the ED to release the assets while the investigation continues.

Xiaomi India later accused government agencies of making threats of physical violence during the investigation. The company said its top executives "were able to withstand the pressure for some time" but eventually gave in to such extreme and hostile abuse and pressure and unintentionally made some statements.