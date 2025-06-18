Xiaomi India Launches Redmi Pad 2: Designed for Entertainment, Powered by Xiaomi HyperOS

Reinforcing its commitment to Innovation for All, Xiaomi India today announced the launch of the all-new Redmi Pad 2. Designed to meet the evolving needs of users across entertainment, learning, and everyday productivity, the series brings together the segment’s best 27.94 cm 2.5K display, the largest 9000mAh battery, and a powerful MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra processor, all enhanced by the seamless experience of Xiaomi HyperOS 2. Built for life on the move, Redmi Pad 2 Series delivers dependable performance, all-day usage, and smooth integration within Xiaomi’s connected ecosystem.

Commenting on the launch, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said, "At Xiaomi India, our focus is on delivering innovation that meets real user needs while bringing the best of technology to every price segment. The Redmi Pad 2 Series combines immersive visuals, reliable performance, and the intuitive experience of Xiaomi HyperOS in a design built for everyday use. With local manufacturing and long-term software support, the Redmi Pad 2 Series reflects our continued commitment to building the future of personal computing in India, while empowering users across entertainment, learning, and everyday productivity.

Immersive visuals and rich sound

Redmi Pad 2 Series is designed to elevate everyday digital experiences, offering the ideal blend of immersive entertainment and practical usability. The tablets feature a vibrant 27.94 cm 2.5K display with a 274 ppi pixel density, ensuring crisp visuals and sharp text across content types. A smooth 90Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio make it equally suited for video streaming, reading, and productivity tasks. With 10-bit colour depth supporting 1.07 billion colors and up to 600 nits brightness in Outdoor Mode, users can enjoy vivid, detailed visuals across diverse lighting environments. TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, and Circadian Friendly viewing further enhance eye comfort during extended use. Complementing the visual experience is a powerful quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos® and Hi-Res Audio support, creating rich, detailed soundscapes for music, movies, and more.

Powered by Xiaomi HyperOS for seamless connected experiences

Redmi Pad 2 Series is powered by Xiaomi HyperOS 2, delivering a connected experience that works effortlessly across Xiaomi smartphones and tablets. Features such as Call sync, and Shared clipboard enable users to answer phone calls, and move content between devices with ease. This level of interconnectivity supports Xiaomi’s broader ecosystem vision, offering a consistent and intuitive experience across screens, whether at home, at work, or on the go.

Dependable performance, built for everyday use

Redmi Pad 2 Series is powered by the MediaTek G100 Ultra processor, built on and designed to handle both everyday tasks and entertainment with ease. Its octa-core architecture, featuring two Cortex-A76 performance cores and six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, ensures smooth app usage, seamless video streaming, and responsive multitasking. Paired with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics, the tablets deliver dependable performance for casual gaming, creative apps, and video playback.

Redmi Pad 2 Series offers fast data access and reduced loading times. With support for up to 16GB* RAM (8GB + 8GB virtual) and expandable storage up to 2TB, the tablets are ideal for users managing large files, media, or offline content. A large 9000mAh battery supports extended usage throughout the day, whether attending online classes, catching up on shows, or working on the go. Charging is quick and convenient with 18W fast charging support and a 15W charger included in the box.

Design and connectivity tailored for India

Built for users who need performance on the go, the Redmi Pad 2 Series combines slim form with practical durability. At just 7.36mm thin, both models easily slip into a backpack or handbag, making them ideal for travel, commutes, or classroom use. The Wi-Fi model features a sturdy full-metal body and weighs 510g, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant, at 519g, adds Dual SIM (Dual Standby) and GPS support, making it well-suited for users who need reliable, always-on connectivity wherever they are. An IP52 rating offers protection against light splashes and dust, while the inclusion of a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and built-in mic ensures the tablets are ready for work, study, or entertainment anywhere.

Capture and create with intuitive accessories

Redmi Pad 2 Series is equipped with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, offering clear results for everyday photography and smooth video calls while working or learning from home. For users who enjoy sketching, note-taking, or marking up documents, the tablets support the Redmi Smart Pen, designed for low-latency input and natural writing feel. To protect the device and enhance usability, the Redmi Pad 2 Cover offers 360° coverage along with smart wake and sleep support, and a built-in stand for hands-free viewing during meetings, classes, or entertainment.

Pricing and availability:



