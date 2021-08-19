Xiaomi launches Redmi 10 as a budget device with a 50MP camera

Xiaomi has unveiled its next budget offering - the Redmi 10. The smartphone launched in Malaysia on Wednesday following a series of teasers last week. The Redmi 10 could launch in India soon. As of now, it comes in three RAM + storage configurations. Also, it supports wireless charging and reverse wired charging. It is powered by a MediaTek SoC. This is everything you need to know about the Redmi 10, Xiaomi's new budget offering.



Pricing for the Redmi 10 starts at MYR 649 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant in Malaysia, which translates to roughly ₹ 11,400. However, according to the blog post, the Redmi 10's 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at $ 179 (roughly ₹ 13,300), the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration costs $ 199 (roughly ₹ 14,800). and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at $ 219 (roughly ₹ 16,300). Launch markets are yet to be revealed. However, you can expect it to be released soon in India. It could compete with the budget Galaxy A devices and Realme's Narzo series of smartphones.

The Redmi 10 features a 6.5-inch full-HD + AdaptiveSync display (1,080x2,400 pixels) with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with features like a 3.0 reading mode and a sunlight display. The device works with the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. It is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. Additionally, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock for authentication.

On the optics front, the Redmi 10 has a quad rear camera setup that is driven by a 50MP sensor. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP sensors for both depth and macro needs. On the front is an 8MP selfie shooter. The device includes a 5,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging support. However, Xiaomi includes a 22.5 W fast charger in the box. In addition, the Redmi 10 is capable of charging 9W by reverse cable. It weighs 181 grams.