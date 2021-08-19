Xiaomi launches Redmi 10 as a budget device with a 50MP camera
Xiaomi has announced the launch of its inexpensive Redmi 10 smartphone. While the device has been launched in various markets, it is expected to arrive in India soon.
Xiaomi has unveiled its next budget offering - the Redmi 10. The smartphone launched in Malaysia on Wednesday following a series of teasers last week. The Redmi 10 could launch in India soon. As of now, it comes in three RAM + storage configurations. Also, it supports wireless charging and reverse wired charging. It is powered by a MediaTek SoC. This is everything you need to know about the Redmi 10, Xiaomi's new budget offering.
Pricing for the Redmi 10 starts at MYR 649 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant in Malaysia, which translates to roughly ₹ 11,400. However, according to the blog post, the Redmi 10's 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at $ 179 (roughly ₹ 13,300), the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration costs $ 199 (roughly ₹ 14,800). and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at $ 219 (roughly ₹ 16,300). Launch markets are yet to be revealed. However, you can expect it to be released soon in India. It could compete with the budget Galaxy A devices and Realme's Narzo series of smartphones.
The Redmi 10 features a 6.5-inch full-HD + AdaptiveSync display (1,080x2,400 pixels) with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with features like a 3.0 reading mode and a sunlight display. The device works with the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. It is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. Additionally, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock for authentication.
On the optics front, the Redmi 10 has a quad rear camera setup that is driven by a 50MP sensor. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP sensors for both depth and macro needs. On the front is an 8MP selfie shooter. The device includes a 5,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging support. However, Xiaomi includes a 22.5 W fast charger in the box. In addition, the Redmi 10 is capable of charging 9W by reverse cable. It weighs 181 grams.