Xiaomi launches Redmi 13C Series with 50MP AI dual camera in India

New Delhi: Global technology brand Xiaomi on Wednesday launched the Redmi 13C Series with a 50MP AI dual camera in India.

Available in three colour options -- Startrail Silver, Startrail Green, and Starlight Black, the Redmi 13C 5G will be available at an effective price inclusive of offers at Rs 9,999 for 4GB+128GB variant, Rs 11,499 for 6GB+128 GB, and Rs 13,499 for 8GB+256 GB across Mi.com, Amazon.in, and Xiaomi retail partners starting December 16.

Redmi 13C will be available at an effective price inclusive of offers at Rs 7,999 for the 4GB+128 GB variant, Rs 8,999 for 6GB+128 GB, Rs 10,499 for 8GB+256 GB starting December 12.

It comes in Starshine Green and Stardust Black colour options.

"As we head into 2024, the global debut of the Redmi 13C 5G in India is yet another significant leap towards our goal of empowering India with 5G technology," Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+SoC, the Redmi 13C 5G offers power, speed, and flexibility, making high-speed internet access a reality for the masses.

The Redmi 13C Series comes with two design aesthetics -- Dynamic Star Trail Design on the 5G variant and the Star Shine Design for the base variant.

The Redmi 13C Series features a 6.74-inch display and an Adaptive Sync refresh rate of 90Hz. This new series boasts a vibrant HD+ display delivering vivid clarity, according to the company.

The Redmi 13C 5G comes with a massive 5000mAh battery, 18W fast charging and a 10W inbox charger.